What's the story

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch a new fuel-powered SUV, tentatively called 'Escudo,' in the upcoming festive season.

The car, codenamed Y17, will sit between the Brezza and Grand Vitara in terms of size and features, Autocar Professional reported.

The Y17 was originally conceived as a three-row seven-seater version of the Vitara but has now been tweaked to sport two rows with five seats owing to shifts in market demand.