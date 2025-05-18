What to expect from 'Escudo' SUV, Maruti's new CRETA rival
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch a new fuel-powered SUV, tentatively called 'Escudo,' in the upcoming festive season.
The car, codenamed Y17, will sit between the Brezza and Grand Vitara in terms of size and features, Autocar Professional reported.
The Y17 was originally conceived as a three-row seven-seater version of the Vitara but has now been tweaked to sport two rows with five seats owing to shifts in market demand.
Market positioning
Escudo to compete with Hyundai CRETA, Kia Seltos
The decision to place the Y17 in the mid-size SUV segment is to take on popular models such as the Hyundai CRETA and Kia Seltos.
The company intends to sell the 'Escudo' via its Arena showrooms, making it more accessible in terms of pricing and features than its premium Nexa network.
This strategy fits Maruti's goal of targeting high-volume segments in the automotive market.
Size and features
Escudo to offer more space than Grand Vitara
Despite lacking a third row, the new SUV is likely to be longer than the Grand Vitara, which is 4,345mm long.
This could allow for more boot space than the Grand Vitara's maximum 373-liter capacity.
The Y17 will share its Global-C platform with the standard Grand Vitara and is likely to offer similar powertrain options such as a 104hp-1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, an 88hp-CNG unit, and a hybrid option.