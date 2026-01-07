Next Article
Porsche admits ditching gas Macan was a misstep
Auto
Porsche's ex-CEO Oliver Blume has openly said dropping the gas-powered Macan—without a direct replacement—was a faux pas.
The company made the call to go electric as markets shifted, but now the gas Macan is set to disappear globally by mid-2026 (it's already leaving Europe due to cybersecurity rules).
What's next for Porsche fans?
To make up for it, Porsche is cooking up a new combustion-engine crossover for 2028—not called Macan, but filling a similar spot and sharing tech with the Audi Q5.
They're also working on a three-row SUV and planning to bring back gas engines for Boxster and Cayman models, so fans of classic Porsche vibes have something to look forward to.