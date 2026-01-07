Porsche admits ditching gas Macan was a misstep

What's next for Porsche fans?

To make up for it, Porsche is cooking up a new combustion-engine crossover for 2028—not called Macan, but filling a similar spot and sharing tech with the Audi Q5.

They're also working on a three-row SUV and planning to bring back gas engines for Boxster and Cayman models, so fans of classic Porsche vibes have something to look forward to.