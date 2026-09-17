Porsche and Cylib create 1st cell using fully recycled cathode
Porsche, teaming up with German recycler Cylib, has created its first battery cell with cathode material made entirely from recycled lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese.
The project kicked off as a pilot in 2025 and are now going through extensive operational testing.
Now old high-voltage batteries from Porsche Centers in Germany are being given new life through Cylib's water-based recycling process.
Porsche will support 2028 cell production
This is a big move for Porsche's sustainability game. They will support new battery cell production from 2028.
It also lines up perfectly with upcoming EU rules: starting February 18, 2027, electric vehicle batteries need digital passports documenting chemistry, lifecycle status, and the share of recycled content.
By recycling more, Porsche is not just following the rules. It is helping cut down on mining for new resources too.