Porsche announces 1st all-electric 718 Boxster with sub-3s 0-100km/h
Porsche just announced its first all-electric 718 Boxster, set to be unveiled in the first quarter of 2027.
It will be the quickest Boxster Porsche has ever made, going from 0 to 100km/h in under 3 seconds.
The new E-Shift system uses software to give you the feel of a seven-speed PDK, Porsche's dual-clutch automatic, so you still get that sporty driving vibe, just without the gas.
Battery behind seats for mid-engine feel
The battery sits right behind the seats for a balanced, mid-engine feel, just like traditional sports cars.
With chassis tweaks and optional rear-axle steering, handling gets a serious boost.
Porsche says it has tested this car over nearly 2.5 million miles, while also keeping weight close to that of the current 911 Cabriolet.