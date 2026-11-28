Porsche just announced its first all-electric 718 Boxster, set to be unveiled in the first quarter of 2027.

It will be the quickest Boxster Porsche has ever made, going from 0 to 100km/h in under 3 seconds.

The new E-Shift system uses software to give you the feel of a seven-speed PDK, Porsche's dual-clutch automatic, so you still get that sporty driving vibe, just without the gas.