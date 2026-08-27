Porsche brings Cayenne Electric to India September 30 from ₹1.76cr

The standard model puts out 408hp (0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds), while the Turbo cranks things up to 1,156hp (just 2.5 seconds to hit 100km/h).

The standard can go up to 642km on a single charge, while the Turbo can go up to 623km.

The standard reaches speeds of up to 230km/h, while the Turbo reaches speeds of up to 260km/h.

Inside, you get a sleek curved touchscreen, digital displays, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, even wireless charging if you want it.

When it lands here, the Cayenne Electric will take on luxury EVs like the Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW iX.