Porsche brings Cayenne Electric to India September 30 from ₹1.76cr
Porsche is bringing its all-electric Cayenne SUV to India on September 30, with prices starting at ₹1.76 crore.
You'll get two versions to pick from, the regular Cayenne Electric and the more powerful Turbo Electric, both packing a big 113 kWh battery, dual motors, and all-wheel drive for that classic Porsche punch.
Cayenne 408hp 642km and 1,156hp 623km
The standard model puts out 408hp (0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds), while the Turbo cranks things up to 1,156hp (just 2.5 seconds to hit 100km/h).
The standard can go up to 642km on a single charge, while the Turbo can go up to 623km.
The standard reaches speeds of up to 230km/h, while the Turbo reaches speeds of up to 260km/h.
Inside, you get a sleek curved touchscreen, digital displays, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, even wireless charging if you want it.
When it lands here, the Cayenne Electric will take on luxury EVs like the Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW iX.