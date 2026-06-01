Porsche confirms 911 will not become fully electric anytime soon
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Porsche just confirmed the legendary 911 isn't going all-electric anytime soon.
CEO Michael Leiters called it an "iconic product" and said it will stick with combustion and hybrid engines to keep that signature driving feel fans love.
Porsche prioritizes hybrids to match demand
While the 911 keeps its old-school vibe, Porsche is pushing ahead with more electric and hybrid models in its lineup.
Leiters explained that the company wants to match what drivers actually want, shifting focus toward hybrids last year to balance innovation with tradition.