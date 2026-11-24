Porsche files patent for fins aimed at improving cornering
Porsche just filed a patent application for a quirky fin system that sticks out from the front and rear of the car, aiming to help it corner better, kind of like a boat's rudder, but for high-speed driving.
The idea is to boost stability and grip in ways current electronic systems can't.
Porsche fins could obstruct rear view
The fins tilt into the wind during turns to push the car sideways for extra control.
It sounds fun for track days, but there are some trade-offs: they might block your view out back and could get tricky in strong crosswinds.
For now, it's just a patent. No word if these will show up on future Porsches, but it definitely shows Porsche is still pushing boundaries with its tech.