Porsche launches Dashcam Gen. 2 with QHD HDR front camera
Porsche just dropped its Dashcam Gen. 2, and it's a big step up for in-car security.
This device sits right under the rearview mirror, recording the road and your car's interior; the front-facing camera in crisp QHD with HDR, while the interior camera records at 1,440 by 1,440 pixels at 30 frames per second.
It automatically saves footage if something triggers its G-sensor or radar, and there's even a polarizing filter to keep things clear.
Porsche dashcam requires Porsche Center installation
The dash cam's interior camera gives you a super-wide 210-degree view of the cabin, so everyone inside is covered.
You can easily check recordings through the My Porsche app, but heads up: installation isn't do-it-yourself; you'll need to visit a Porsche Center.
It works with most current Porsche models (including their electric versions), though cars with Mobileye Level 2++ tech aren't compatible yet.