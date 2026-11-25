Porsche just dropped its Dashcam Gen. 2, and it's a big step up for in-car security.

This device sits right under the rearview mirror, recording the road and your car's interior; the front-facing camera in crisp QHD with HDR, while the interior camera records at 1,440 by 1,440 pixels at 30 frames per second.

It automatically saves footage if something triggers its G-sensor or radar, and there's even a polarizing filter to keep things clear.