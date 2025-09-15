Porsche slashes prices of these luxury cars in India

Price drops on several other models as well

The price cuts don't stop there: the 911 Carrera is down by ₹11.42 lakh to ₹2 crore, and the Carrera 4 GTS gets a ₹5.94 lakh trim to land at ₹2.78 crore.

The Panamera GTS is now cheaper by ₹13.34 lakh at ₹2.33 crore, while the Macan ICE drops to ₹90 lakh after a cut of ₹6.4 lakh—making these dream cars just that little bit closer for Indian buyers this year.