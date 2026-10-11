Porsche teases Mission S Concept cockpit, revs near 8,000 rpm
Porsche just dropped a teaser for its new Mission S Concept, set to make its debut on October 15, 2026.
The sneak peek zooms in on the car's instrument cluster/cockpit display, hinting at an automatic transmission (Porsche's PDK dual-clutch gearbox could be one possibility) and showing the rev counter pushing close to 8,000 rpm (definitely sporty vibes).
Porsche is updating Macan engines, prices
While full details are still under wraps, early glimpses show off slim LED headlights and sleek bodywork.
The Mission S is expected to run on a dedicated internal combustion engine platform with a possible mid-engine setup.
This reveal is part of Porsche's bigger plan: it is updating its lineup with new engines for the Macan (coming in gasoline and plug-in hybrid by 2028), aiming to bump up prices for high-end models by about 20%, and even considering a new SUV that could sit above the Cayenne if it gets approved.