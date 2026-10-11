Porsche teases Mission S Concept cockpit, revs near 8,000 rpm

While full details are still under wraps, early glimpses show off slim LED headlights and sleek bodywork.

The Mission S is expected to run on a dedicated internal combustion engine platform with a possible mid-engine setup.

This reveal is part of Porsche's bigger plan: it is updating its lineup with new engines for the Macan (coming in gasoline and plug-in hybrid by 2028), aiming to bump up prices for high-end models by about 20%, and even considering a new SUV that could sit above the Cayenne if it gets approved.