Porsche unveils 1-off 911 GT3 in Guangzhou celebrating Zhuhai win
Porsche just dropped a unique 911 GT3, built as a tribute to their iconic 1996 911 GT1 race car.
Unveiled in Guangzhou on November 25, this one-off celebrates 30 years since Porsche's big win at China's first FIA-certified track, the Zhuhai International Circuit.
The project took over a year and a half and brought together teams from Porsche China, Sonderwunsch, Style Porsche, and Studio F. A. Porsche.
Porsche GT3 features hand-painted livery, 503hp
The one-off tribute car rocks a hand-painted livery in Club Blue, Jebsen Blue, and Guards Red, plus classic touches like the Mobil 1 logo and the Weissach Package's forged magnesium wheels repainted in satin BBS Gold with Brilliantchrome rim borders.
You'll spot nods to the original GT1 everywhere: the historic Porsche crest is on the front bonnet, and Zhuhai circuit outlines are on the rear wing end plates.
Inside, it's all about Guards Red leather details inspired by the 1996 racer, while under the hood it keeps its powerful 4.0-liter engine with 503hp, so it looks retro but drives like a modern beast.