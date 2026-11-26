The one-off tribute car rocks a hand-painted livery in Club Blue, Jebsen Blue, and Guards Red, plus classic touches like the Mobil 1 logo and the Weissach Package's forged magnesium wheels repainted in satin BBS Gold with Brilliantchrome rim borders.

You'll spot nods to the original GT1 everywhere: the historic Porsche crest is on the front bonnet, and Zhuhai circuit outlines are on the rear wing end plates.

Inside, it's all about Guards Red leather details inspired by the 1996 racer, while under the hood it keeps its powerful 4.0-liter engine with 503hp, so it looks retro but drives like a modern beast.