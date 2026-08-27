Porsche unveils 911 Challenge priced €208,800 to debut 2027
Porsche just pulled the wraps off its 911 Challenge, an entry-level race car built for motorsports fans looking to hit the circuit.
Set to debut in global one-make racing series in 2027, it's priced at €208,800 (before taxes) and will take over from the Cayman GT4 Clubsport and 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport in this role.
Porsche's 4.0L 508hp with 7-speed DCT
Under the hood, you get a 4.0-liter flat-six engine with 508hp, plenty of punch for serious track days.
The car runs on a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox and has racing-tuned suspension, slick tires, and an adjustable rear wing for extra grip.
Inside, there's a roll cage, racing seat with harness, and competition-focused safety systems and equipment, plus adjustable ABS, traction control, and Electronic Stability Control so drivers of all levels can feel confident behind the wheel.