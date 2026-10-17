Porsche unveils Mission S mid-engine concept designed to top 911
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Porsche just pulled the wraps off its Mission S concept, a sleek, mid-engine supercar designed to top even the legendary 911.
The Mission S could feature a hybrid or gasoline engine, and is part of Porsche's push to offer more exclusive, high-end models and boost profits.
Mission S to cost above 911
While pricing isn't official yet, Porsche says the Mission S will cost well above the 911 and go head-to-head with Ferraris.
The big reveal happened in Queens, New York, a spot chosen to honor where its 550 Spyder was photographed, signaling Porsche's intent to make a statement in luxury sports cars.