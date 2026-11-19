Porsche will unveil electric 550 J in Dubai, 250 units
Porsche is rolling out the 550 J, an electric tribute to its legendary 550 Spyder, at Dubai's Icons of Porsche event on November 21-22.
This limited-edition ride is an 80% scale version of the original, developed over six years with Hedley Studios.
Only 250 will be made, with pricing starting at £69,500 (about $92,000) plus options and taxes.
Porsche 550 J features carbon-fiber body
Blending old-school style with new materials, the 550 J features a lightweight carbon-fiber body and steel spaceframe, just 350kg in total.
It runs on an 8 kW motor for up to 64km/h and a range of about 48km per charge. There's also an optional RS Pack for those wanting a little extra punch.
Orders are open now, with deliveries expected spring 2027 as Porsche celebrates big motorsport anniversaries this year.