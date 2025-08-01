Porsche's iconic 911 Turbo S going hybrid

Porsche is going all-in on hybrids and EVs

The new Turbo S will use Varta batteries from V4Smart, produced at the Ellwangen and Nordlingen sites in Germany—plus, they're hiring more people to ramp up production.

This shift isn't just about one car: Porsche plans to retire the gas-powered 718 Cayman and Boxster by October and replace them with electric versions after the electric Cayenne arrives in 2026.

The Turbo S hybrid is part of a bigger plan for more hybrids and EVs across their lineup.