Porsche's iconic 911 Turbo S going hybrid
Porsche just announced its iconic 911 Turbo S is going hybrid, with the new model set to drop later in 2025.
CEO Oliver Blume shared the news during the half-year earnings call, highlighting that this launch follows recent updates to the GTS, Carrera, Targa, and GT3.
It's a big step in Porsche's push toward electrification.
Porsche is going all-in on hybrids and EVs
The new Turbo S will use Varta batteries from V4Smart, produced at the Ellwangen and Nordlingen sites in Germany—plus, they're hiring more people to ramp up production.
This shift isn't just about one car: Porsche plans to retire the gas-powered 718 Cayman and Boxster by October and replace them with electric versions after the electric Cayenne arrives in 2026.
The Turbo S hybrid is part of a bigger plan for more hybrids and EVs across their lineup.