Tata Motors reports record EV sales in July 2025
Tata Motors just had its best month ever for electric vehicles, selling 7,124 EVs in July 2025—a big 42% jump from last year.
But overall, things were a bit mixed: total vehicle sales dropped to 69,131 units, and regular passenger car numbers fell by 10.43%.
Exports up by 186%
Even with the dip in total sales, Tata found ways to grow. Exports shot up by 186% as they reached new markets like Mauritius and Sri Lanka.
Plus, commercial vehicle sales climbed 7%. So while not everything was up, Tata's EV push and smart moves abroad helped keep things interesting.