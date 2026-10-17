Porsche's Mission S concept could offer manual if customers demand
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Porsche just showed off its Mission S concept, and there's a chance it could come with a manual transmission if enough people ask for it.
CEO Michael Leiters put it simply: "Customer demand will define what we build on this platform."
The Mission S is designed to sit above the 911, showing off Floating Volumes styling and a low, wide mid-engine stance.
Porsche's Mission S features analog gages
The Mission S isn't your average modern sports car: it rocks an active rear wing, cooling fans inspired by the 917, five round analog gages in front of digital displays, and even swaps out the usual infotainment screen for a phone mount.
Tech specs and pricing are still under wraps, but Porsche is clearly listening to what drivers want.