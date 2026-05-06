Portugal's Adamastor debuts Furia hypercar limited to around 60 units
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Portugal's Adamastor just dropped its first hypercar, the Furia, a street-legal machine packed with race car tech.
Production is limited to around 60 units, each costing €1.95 million (about $2.3 million), and it's part of a program with a long-term aim of reaching Le Mans.
Furia's Ford Performance twin turbo V6
The Furia keeps things light with a carbon-fiber bodywork and clever underbody channels for downforce, weighing in at just 1050kg dry.
It runs on a Ford Performance twin-turbo V6 pushing over 650hp, hitting 0 to 100km/h in 3.5 seconds and topping out past 299km/h.
With features like a sequential gearbox and adjustable suspension, Adamastor is showing off serious engineering skills, and hinting at more track-focused versions to come.