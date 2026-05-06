Portugal's Adamastor debuts Furia hypercar limited to around 60 units

Furia's Ford Performance twin turbo V6

The Furia keeps things light with a carbon-fiber bodywork and clever underbody channels for downforce, weighing in at just 1050kg dry.

It runs on a Ford Performance twin-turbo V6 pushing over 650hp, hitting 0 to 100km/h in 3.5 seconds and topping out past 299km/h.

With features like a sequential gearbox and adjustable suspension, Adamastor is showing off serious engineering skills, and hinting at more track-focused versions to come.