Positive Motorcycles completes 5-year self-funded Egera development, tested 174km/h
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Italian startup Positive Motorcycles is about to drop its first electric bike, the Egera, after five years of self-funded development.
The Egera has been validated and tested up to 174km/h, bringing it closer to production.
Egera 152kg 93-mile range
The Egera blends classic Italian style with practical features for daily rides.
It's lightweight at 152kg, runs on a 7.7 kWh battery for up to 150km per charge, and delivers a punchy 40hp with quick acceleration: 0 to 100km/h in about six seconds.
As they gear up for launch, Positive Motorcycles is focusing on building a solid supply chain so things go smoothly when the bike finally hits the streets.