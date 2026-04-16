Positive Motorcycles completes 5-year self-funded Egera development, tested 174km/h

Egera 152kg 93-mile range

The Egera blends classic Italian style with practical features for daily rides.

It's lightweight at 152kg, runs on a 7.7 kWh battery for up to 150km per charge, and delivers a punchy 40hp with quick acceleration: 0 to 100km/h in about six seconds.

As they gear up for launch, Positive Motorcycles is focusing on building a solid supply chain so things go smoothly when the bike finally hits the streets.