Pune Municipal Corporation shelves plan to expand EV chargers
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Pune's plan to add more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations is on pause, as the city found most of its current 50 stations barely get used.
Even with Maharashtra's push for greener transport, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) says only a handful of chargers see daily action, so the upgrade from 50 to 82 stations is shelved for now.
Pune EV users split over charging
Despite nearly 38,000 EVs in Pune, EV users give mixed responses on charging at home or public stations since public stations cost more (₹13 to 19 per unit) and are not always nearby.
Some users mention that public chargers are faster and not always easy to locate.
Arif says he prefers public charging stations because they are more feasible for his daily travel needs.