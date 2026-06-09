This road safety tech's rollout has hit roadblock in India
What's the story
India's ambitious plan to implement vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications technology has hit a major hurdle. The delay is due to a dispute between telecom operators, technology vendors, and automotive bodies over who should control this critical system. The V2X technology is aimed at reducing road accidents by enabling real-time collision avoidance and emergency warnings. Road accidents claimed more than 173,000 lives in India in 2023 alone.
Regulatory concerns
Disagreement over licensing
Three private telcos have opposed a separate authorization for V2X, saying it would lead to regulatory duplication and fragmented accountability. They want all V2X communications to be included under their existing access service licenses. The tech and auto bodies, however, have called for a light-touch regulatory approach such as general authorization or class license framework. They fear heavy telecom-style licensing could hinder rapid deployment and innovation of this life-saving technology.
Spectrum dispute
Spectrum allocation a contentious issue
The two sides also disagree on the allocation of spectrum for V2X communications. Telcos want the entire 5,875-5,925 MHz band earmarked by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for V2X to be assigned exclusively through auctions, like commercial mobile spectrum. However, tech bodies have opposed this, saying safety-critical V2X services are a public good that should be administratively assigned at a low fee to avoid financial barriers.
Testing requirements
Mandatory testing of on-board units
Road safety advocates have also called for all on-board units installed in vehicles to enable V2X communication to undergo mandatory testing and certification. This was opposed by several stakeholders, including Bharti Airtel and Qualcomm. They argued that it would create a massive testing bottleneck and delay vehicle launches. The clash over these issues has created a regulatory gridlock, delaying the implementation of this life-saving technology in India.