This road safety tech's rollout has hit roadblock in India

Regulatory concerns

Disagreement over licensing

Three private telcos have opposed a separate authorization for V2X, saying it would lead to regulatory duplication and fragmented accountability. They want all V2X communications to be included under their existing access service licenses. The tech and auto bodies, however, have called for a light-touch regulatory approach such as general authorization or class license framework. They fear heavy telecom-style licensing could hinder rapid deployment and innovation of this life-saving technology.