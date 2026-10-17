Renault launches Duster Hybrid E-Tech 160 in India at ₹16.99L

Available in Evolution, Techno, and Emotion trims (up to ₹19.49 lakh), the Duster Hybrid packs a 1.8-liter gasoline engine with 2 electric motors, so you can drive up to 80% on electric power in city traffic without worrying about charging cables.

It's got a refreshed look inside and out, plus a solid 7-year vehicle warranty and an 8-year battery warranty for extra peace of mind.

The Duster Hybrid is taking on rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara by balancing performance with efficiency.