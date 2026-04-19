Renault plans 7 India models by 2030 on RGEP, RGMP

RGMP supports Renault hybrids and EVs

The RGMP platform will power larger cars, supporting everything from hybrids to fully electric vehicles. The much-loved Duster SUV kicks things off as Renault aims for a 5% market share.

Plus, the Bridger SUV, which will launch with a new 1.2-litre turbocharged engine and later evolve into Renault Group's first fully electric vehicle in India, is part of Renault's E-Tech transition from 2026 onwards.

On top of that, India is set to become a major software hub for Renault, driving innovation and development for its global lineup.