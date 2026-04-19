Renault plans 7 India models by 2030 on RGEP, RGMP
Renault just revealed it's aiming for seven models in India by 2030, including SUVs and electric vehicles.
The plan uses two platforms: RGEP for budget-friendly cars under ₹10 lakh (think factory CNG and cool digital features), and RGMP for bigger, more versatile rides.
RGMP supports Renault hybrids and EVs
The RGMP platform will power larger cars, supporting everything from hybrids to fully electric vehicles. The much-loved Duster SUV kicks things off as Renault aims for a 5% market share.
Plus, the Bridger SUV, which will launch with a new 1.2-litre turbocharged engine and later evolve into Renault Group's first fully electric vehicle in India, is part of Renault's E-Tech transition from 2026 onwards.
On top of that, India is set to become a major software hub for Renault, driving innovation and development for its global lineup.