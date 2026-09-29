Renault to launch Duster E-Tech hybrid in India October 17
Auto
Renault is bringing a strong-hybrid version of its Duster SUV to India on October 17.
Thanks to E-Tech hybrid tech, you can drive up to 80% of the time on electric power in city traffic.
This move puts Renault in the hybrid SUV game alongside its gasoline-powered Dusters.
Duster hybrid delivers 160hp
The new Duster E-Tech hybrid combines a 1.8-liter gasoline engine, two electric motors, and a 1.4 kWh battery for a total of 160hp.
Its eight-speed hybrid transmission makes switching between electric and petrol smooth, while regenerative braking helps recharge the battery as you go.
It's aimed at drivers who want better fuel efficiency, giving rivals like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder some real competition.