Renault's Bridger concept is ready for adventure: What to expect

Renault just dropped the Bridger concept—a tough, compact SUV designed in India and set for global markets. Built in Chennai as part of Renault's "futuREady" push, the full reveal happens March 10, 2026.

Boxy, upright look with glowing Renault branding The Bridger rocks a boxy, upright look with chunky wheel arches and a squared-off bonnet.

There's a Land Rover Defender-style spare wheel on the back and glowing Renault branding up front—giving it serious adventure vibes while keeping things city-friendly.

Bridging gaps between city and adventure "Bridger" is all about bridging gaps—think robust, connected living.

It'll slot between the Kiger and Duster in Renault's lineup, taking on rivals like Maruti Jimny, Mahindra Thar/XUV3XO, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet in the sub-4m SUV game.