Renault's Bridger concept is ready for adventure: What to expect
Renault just dropped the Bridger concept—a tough, compact SUV designed in India and set for global markets.
Built in Chennai as part of Renault's "futuREady" push, the full reveal happens March 10, 2026.
Boxy, upright look with glowing Renault branding
The Bridger rocks a boxy, upright look with chunky wheel arches and a squared-off bonnet.
There's a Land Rover Defender-style spare wheel on the back and glowing Renault branding up front—giving it serious adventure vibes while keeping things city-friendly.
Bridging gaps between city and adventure
"Bridger" is all about bridging gaps—think robust, connected living.
It'll slot between the Kiger and Duster in Renault's lineup, taking on rivals like Maruti Jimny, Mahindra Thar/XUV3XO, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet in the sub-4m SUV game.
Punchy engine options, smart features on board
Expect a punchy 1.0L turbo-petrol engine (about 100hp, likely borrowed from the Kiger, with torque around 160 Nm with the manual and 152 Nm with the CVT), with manual or CVT options.
Inside? Likely Google-powered infotainment, digital cluster, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support, plus ADAS safety tech—so you get both fun drives and smart features.