Renault's February sales soar 31% YoY to 3,495 units

Renault is on a roll

Renault's growth is outpacing big names like Hyundai and Toyota right now—pretty impressive for a brand that's often seen as an underdog.

With refreshed versions of the Triber and Kiger driving demand, Renault is quietly becoming a bigger player in India's car scene.

If you're watching for brands on the rise or thinking about your next ride, this is one to keep an eye on.