Renault's February sales soar 31% YoY to 3,495 units
Auto
Renault India just had a strong start to 2026, with February wholesales up 31% over last year (3,495 units).
January was solid too, and together, the first two months saw a 32% jump compared to early 2025.
The Triber is clearly the crowd favorite, registering a 57% year-on-year increase in February.
Renault is on a roll
Renault's growth is outpacing big names like Hyundai and Toyota right now—pretty impressive for a brand that's often seen as an underdog.
With refreshed versions of the Triber and Kiger driving demand, Renault is quietly becoming a bigger player in India's car scene.
If you're watching for brands on the rise or thinking about your next ride, this is one to keep an eye on.