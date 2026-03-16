Renault's new EV platform promises up to 1,400km per charge
Renault just introduced the RGEV Medium 2.0, a fresh electric vehicle platform built for everything from compact cars to SUVs.
It's designed for long trips: pure EVs can go up to 750km on a charge, while range-extender versions could hit an impressive 1,400km with super low emissions.
The first cars using this tech are set to hit Europe by 2028, as Renault aims for 100% electrified sales in Europe by 2030 (with a target of roughly 50% electrified sales outside Europe).
The platform cuts costs by about 40%
The platform packs an in-house motor (no rare earths needed) that delivers about 275hp at high efficiency, while the platform cuts costs by about 40% and the new motor costs roughly 20% less than the previous generation.
Thanks to its new battery design and fast-charging tech (800-volt architecture), you can get a serious top-up in just 10 minutes.
Plus, it works across sedans, SUVs, MPVs, and even all-wheel-drive models with towing ability.
Range-extender versions could make EVs practical for long trips
Renault is developing range-extender versions of its RGEV Medium 2.0 platform, joining rivals such as Nissan that already offer range-extender solutions, making these EVs practical even if charging stations are scarce.
If you want an electric car that goes the distance without worrying about finding a plug everywhere you go, this could be worth keeping on your radar.