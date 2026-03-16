Renault's new EV platform promises up to 1,400km per charge

The platform cuts costs by about 40%

The platform packs an in-house motor (no rare earths needed) that delivers about 275hp at high efficiency, while the platform cuts costs by about 40% and the new motor costs roughly 20% less than the previous generation.

Thanks to its new battery design and fast-charging tech (800-volt architecture), you can get a serious top-up in just 10 minutes.

Plus, it works across sedans, SUVs, MPVs, and even all-wheel-drive models with towing ability.