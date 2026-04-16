Renders show Hyundai electric SUV below Creta Electric in India
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Hyundai is bringing a brand-new electric SUV to India, aiming to slot it just below the Creta Electric.
Designed with both Indian and global buyers in mind, the SUV sports a tall, boxy look with eye-catching Pixel-style LED lights, thanks to artist renders based on spy shots.
Hyundai EV features Quad Dot badge
This EV stands out with its unique Quad Dot Hyundai logo, geometric alloy wheels, and flush door handles.
The roomy shape hints at spacious interiors, while roof rails and chunky wheel arches add some rugged charm.
it's set to take on popular rivals like the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV 3XO EV.