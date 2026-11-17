REO Trucks unveils 3 budget models with refundable $25 reservation
REO Trucks just revealed three new budget-friendly vehicles: the T4X work truck, T4C crew-cab pickup, and S4C family SUV, perfect for anyone watching their wallet as truck prices keep climbing.
All three share a steel ladder frame and core parts.
If you're interested, you can reserve one now for just $25 (and it's refundable).
T4X $21,500, T4C $25,000, S4C $28,500
The T4X starts at $21,500 with a two-seat cab and flatbed for big cargo hauls.
The $25,000 T4C fits five in a crew cab with a shorter bed, good for friends or family.
The S4C SUV kicks off at $28,500 with six seats and better off-road skills thanks to its design tweaks.
Every model comes with a four-cylinder engine, six-speed manual transmission, and the same 119.6-inch wheelbase.
Pilot builds in 2027, deliveries 2028-2029
Pilot builds of the T4X are planned for 2027, with first deliveries rolling out between late 2028 and early 2029, giving REO time to get things right before handing over the keys.