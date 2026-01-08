Rezvani launches 2026 Tank SUV with 1,000hp Demon V8 engine
Rezvani just dropped its wildest Tank SUV yet for 2026.
Built on a Jeep Wrangler base and weighing in at 2223kg, this off-roader starts at $175,000.
For those who want more than just looks, there's an optional military package with ballistic armor and high-tech safety features.
Specs at a glance:
You get three engine choices: a standard 270-hp turbocharged hybrid four-cylinder or a 285-hp V6, a punchy 6.4L V8 Dodge SRT delivering 500hp, or the headline-grabbing 1,000hp supercharged Demon V8.
It's got four-wheel drive on demand, optional FOX suspension for rough trails, and chunky off-road tires—basically ready for anything you throw at it.
Safety and tech highlights:
Opting for the Armored Package means you get bullet-resistant glass, explosive protection underneath, EMP shielding (for the sci-fi fans), thermal vision cameras, smoke screens—even electrified door handles.
Inside are over 10 seat styles plus LED lighting to keep things comfy and cool.
Should you consider it?
A fully loaded Tank can top $350k—steep even by luxury SUV standards—but nothing else combines this level of power with real-deal security features.
If you want something that stands out (and protects like few others), this one's hard to beat—if your wallet can handle it!