Rezvani Motors unveils Beast X hypercar with 1,560hp
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Rezvani Motors just revealed the Beast X, a wild new hypercar built off the Chevrolet Corvette.
Packing a custom 6.2-liter twin-turbo V-8, this thing cranks out a mind-blowing 1,560hp and rockets from 0-97km/h in just 1.9 seconds.
Only five will ever be made worldwide, and you can reserve one now with a refundable $1,500 deposit.
Beast X combines power and exclusivity
With its heavily modified body and Corvette roots, the Beast X is all about extreme performance and serious exclusivity, perfect for collectors or anyone who wants to own something truly rare.
Rezvani is known for unique rides like the Tank SUV and Dune supercar, but this limited-run hypercar takes things to another level in both power and bragging rights.