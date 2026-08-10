Rezvani Motors unveils Beast X hypercar with 1,560hp

Rezvani Motors just revealed the Beast X, a wild new hypercar built off the Chevrolet Corvette.

Packing a custom 6.2-liter twin-turbo V-8, this thing cranks out a mind-blowing 1,560hp and rockets from 0-97km/h in just 1.9 seconds.

Only five will ever be made worldwide, and you can reserve one now with a refundable $1,500 deposit.