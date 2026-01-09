Rictor X4: Ultralight eVTOL debuts at $39,900

With its 8 carbon-fiber folding propellers and 4-axis design, the X4 can lift up to 100kg and runs quietly—under 65 decibels. The arms fold down so you can pack it into a pickup truck bed, making storage and transport surprisingly simple.

Flying and safety features

You can fly manually or let the X4 handle things with pre-set autonomous routes—even just three meters off the ground.

Its smart Dynamic Balance Algorithm keeps you steady in side winds up to Level 6.

Plus, there's a dual-battery system for backup power if one fails, so landings stay controlled and safe.