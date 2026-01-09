Rictor X4: Ultralight eVTOL debuts at $39,900
The Rictor X4, a single-seat ultralight electric aircraft, just launched at CES 2026.
Priced at $39,900 (with a $5,000 pre-order deposit), it's set for delivery by mid-2026.
The coolest bit? You don't need a pilot's license or airworthiness certification to fly it in the US—it qualifies as an ultralight under FAA rules.
What makes it stand out?
With its 8 carbon-fiber folding propellers and 4-axis design, the X4 can lift up to 100kg and runs quietly—under 65 decibels.
The arms fold down so you can pack it into a pickup truck bed, making storage and transport surprisingly simple.
Flying and safety features
You can fly manually or let the X4 handle things with pre-set autonomous routes—even just three meters off the ground.
Its smart Dynamic Balance Algorithm keeps you steady in side winds up to Level 6.
Plus, there's a dual-battery system for backup power if one fails, so landings stay controlled and safe.