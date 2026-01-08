Next Article
Tata Sierra and TVS Apache RTX 300 steal the show at Autocar India Awards
Auto
Big moment for Indian wheels: The Tata Sierra just scooped up Car of the Year at the 2026 Autocar India Awards in Mumbai, plus three more trophies—including Best Design and Viewers's Choice.
TVS Apache RTX 300 took home Bike of the Year, while Mahindra was named Manufacturer of the Year for the third year in a row.
What else made headlines?
Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Camry, and Porsche 911 Turbo S all picked up top honors in their categories. Electric rides like Kia Carens Clavis EV and MG Cyberster also got recognized.
The awards are a trusted shoutout for what's hot in India's car and bike scene—covering everything from stylish SUVs to speedy sportscars and new-age EVs.