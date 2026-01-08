Tata Sierra and TVS Apache RTX 300 steal the show at Autocar India Awards Auto Jan 08, 2026

Big moment for Indian wheels: The Tata Sierra just scooped up Car of the Year at the 2026 Autocar India Awards in Mumbai, plus three more trophies—including Best Design and Viewers's Choice.

TVS Apache RTX 300 took home Bike of the Year, while Mahindra was named Manufacturer of the Year for the third year in a row.