BMW is bringing 27 new rides to India, including an EV that goes 800km

BMW and Mini's electric sales jumped to 21% of their total in 2025—up from only 8% the year before. To keep up with the EV buzz, BMW and Mini customers can access more than 6,000 charging points nationwide, in partnership with service providers. They're also expanding into more cities and adding extra touch points to make owning an EV smoother for everyone.

What's next for BMW fans?

BMW is aiming for another year of double-digit growth and wants to be within reach in even more places—expanding from 40 to 50 cities and boosting touchpoints so you can check out or service your ride with less hassle.

If you're eyeing an electric future (or just love new tech), there's a lot coming your way soon.