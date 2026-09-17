Rolls-Royce drops Phantom Hummingbird honoring client's wife, abalone shell marquetry
Rolls-Royce just dropped the Phantom Hummingbird, a one-of-a-kind luxury car built as a tribute to a client's wife.
What makes it stand out? It features abalone shell marquetry (the first Rolls-Royce ever built with abalone shell marquetry) and took skilled artisans over nine months to figure out how to cut and set it, with the final composition coming together in 45 hours.
This project really shows how far Rolls-Royce will go for truly personal, meaningful design.
Rolls-Royce Phantom with 53-piece hummingbird-shell inlays
The car rides on an extended Phantom body and is packed with details, like 53-piece hummingbird-shell inlays and an 84-piece botanical theme inside.
On the outside, you get a sleek Wildberry and White Sands paint job with a hand-painted hummingbird graphic tying everything together.
The Phantom Hummingbird continues Rolls-Royce's tradition of turning personal stories into rolling works of art.