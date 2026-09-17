Rolls-Royce drops Phantom Hummingbird honoring client's wife, abalone shell marquetry

Rolls-Royce just dropped the Phantom Hummingbird, a one-of-a-kind luxury car built as a tribute to a client's wife.

What makes it stand out? It features abalone shell marquetry (the first Rolls-Royce ever built with abalone shell marquetry) and took skilled artisans over nine months to figure out how to cut and set it, with the final composition coming together in 45 hours.

This project really shows how far Rolls-Royce will go for truly personal, meaningful design.