Rolls-Royce unveils Ghost Savile Row at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Ghost interior hides 250,000-stitch Goodwood embroidery

Step inside and you will find Navy Blue and Arctic White leather, wood veneers, and seat stitching that nods to classic pinstripes.

There is even a hidden embroidery under the rear armrest, crafted from 250,000 stitches, that shows trees from the Rolls-Royce Goodwood home.

The car also packs illuminated treadplates with detailed artwork, leather-wrapped controls, umbrellas tucked in the doors, and over 16,600 stitches in each "pocket square" seat insert, a real tribute to next-level craftsmanship.