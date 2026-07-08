Rolls-Royce unveils Ghost Savile Row at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Rolls-Royce is rolling out a one-of-a-kind Ghost Savile Row at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Inspired by sharp navy suits and crisp white shirts, this luxury ride sports a Midnight Sapphire and English White finish, a sleek Silver Featureline instead of the usual coachline, and custom 22-inch partially polished alloy wheels with body-coloured center caps.
Ghost interior hides 250,000-stitch Goodwood embroidery
Step inside and you will find Navy Blue and Arctic White leather, wood veneers, and seat stitching that nods to classic pinstripes.
There is even a hidden embroidery under the rear armrest, crafted from 250,000 stitches, that shows trees from the Rolls-Royce Goodwood home.
The car also packs illuminated treadplates with detailed artwork, leather-wrapped controls, umbrellas tucked in the doors, and over 16,600 stitches in each "pocket square" seat insert, a real tribute to next-level craftsmanship.