Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Base Camp Ladakh Edition September 4-6

Royal Enfield registration opens May 1

Chief Brand Officer Mohit Dhar Jayal calls it "The Himalayan Base Camp is a rendezvous point for all adventurers, regardless of whether they are driven by horsepower, willpower or their own two feet."

The idea? Step out of your comfort zone and pick up new skills.

Registration opens May 1 on Royal Enfield's website, so if you're up for a challenge, mark your calendar!