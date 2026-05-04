Royal Enfield Classic 350 E85 coming to India, retains 349cc
Auto
Royal Enfield is about to drop the Classic 350 E85 in India, a familiar ride, now upgraded to run on gasoline mixed with up to 85% ethanol.
This move supports India's push for greener fuels, and the bike keeps its classic 349cc engine, just tweaked a bit for the new fuel blend.
Classic 350 ethanol-ready, price ₹1.9L+
The big changes are under the hood: updated fuel injection mapping, parts that can handle ethanol, plus tweaks to ignition timing and air-fuel ratios so performance stays smooth no matter the blend.
Expect a price tag just above ₹1.9 lakh thanks to these upgrades.
How much you'll actually save or spend depends on how easy it is to find E85 fuel—and how much it costs—once this model hits the streets.