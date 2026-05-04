Royal Enfield Classic 350 E85 coming to India, retains 349cc

Classic 350 ethanol-ready, price ₹1.9L+

The big changes are under the hood: updated fuel injection mapping, parts that can handle ethanol, plus tweaks to ignition timing and air-fuel ratios so performance stays smooth no matter the blend.

Expect a price tag just above ₹1.9 lakh thanks to these upgrades.

How much you'll actually save or spend depends on how easy it is to find E85 fuel—and how much it costs—once this model hits the streets.