Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 expected in September 2026 ₹2.5L
Royal Enfield is expected to drop the Himalayan 440 in September 2026, aiming to fill the gap between the Scram 440 and Himalayan 450.
Expected to land around ₹2.5 lakh, it could use the same 440-cc engine as the Scram 440, offering a solid mix of power and everyday usability for adventure seekers.
Classic styling with 21-inch front wheel
The Himalayan 440 sticks with classic adventure styling: a big 21-inch front wheel, chunky off-road tires, generous suspension travel, and a handy 15-liter fuel tank.
Fans are hoping for some modern touches too, like maybe that slick Tripper Dash TFT display from the Himalayan 450.
With its price point sitting comfortably between Royal Enfield's other models, this bike is shaping up to be an affordable pick for riders who want serious adventure without stretching their budget.