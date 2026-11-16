Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 expected major refresh in 2027
The Interceptor 650 is expected to get a major refresh in 2027.
It is expected to keep its signature 648-cc twin engine, setting it apart from the newer Himalayan and Continental GT 750 models with their bigger engines.
The news follows sightings of a test bike in 2024 showing off upgrades like twin front disk brakes.
Interceptor 650 upgrades might raise price
The updated Interceptor is expected to shed some weight, get chassis revisions, improved suspension, and techy touches like a TFT display and modern switchgear.
With these upgrades, the price might go up from its current ₹3.38-3.69 lakh range.
Since launching in 2018, the Interceptor has been loved for its classic looks and solid performance. These changes should make it even more appealing for riders who want style with substance.