Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 expected major refresh in 2027

The updated Interceptor is expected to shed some weight, get chassis revisions, improved suspension, and techy touches like a TFT display and modern switchgear.

With these upgrades, the price might go up from its current ₹3.38-3.69 lakh range.

Since launching in 2018, the Interceptor has been loved for its classic looks and solid performance. These changes should make it even more appealing for riders who want style with substance.