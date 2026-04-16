Royal Enfield launches 1st electric Flying Flea C6 priced ₹2.79L
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Royal Enfield just dropped its first-ever electric bike, the Flying Flea C6, for ₹2.79 lakh (about $3,000).
It's also offering a battery subscription option at ₹1.99 lakh (around $2,100), making it easier to get on the road.
This launch officially puts Royal Enfield in the EV game.
C6 weighs 124kg 15.4-kW motor
The C6 is lightweight at 124kg and packs a 15.4-kW motor with a top speed of 115km/h and up to 154km range per charge, plus regenerative braking for extra efficiency.
Its retro World War II-inspired design meets modern tech: you get a touchscreen display, traction control, cornering ABS, ride modes, and even wireless phone charging.