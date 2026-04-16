Royal Enfield launches 1st electric Flying Flea C6 priced ₹2.79L Auto Apr 16, 2026

Royal Enfield just dropped its first-ever electric bike, the Flying Flea C6, for ₹2.79 lakh (about $3,000).

It's also offering a battery subscription option at ₹1.99 lakh (around $2,100), making it easier to get on the road.

This launch officially puts Royal Enfield in the EV game.