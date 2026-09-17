Royal Enfield launches Flying Flea C6 in Parachute White today

The C6 packs a 3.91 kWh battery and a 15.4 kW motor, topping out at 115km/h with up to 154km range on a full charge.

Price-wise, it starts at ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom), but if you go for the Battery-as-a-Service plan, you can get it for ₹1.99 lakh upfront instead.

Charging is quick (20% to 80% in just over an hour), and you get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 4G built in, plus rider-friendly features like lean-angle ABS, traction control, and cruise control for easy city rides.