Royal Enfield launches Flying Flea C6 in Parachute White today
Royal Enfield just added a crisp new Parachute White color to its Flying Flea C6 electric motorcycle lineup, joining the existing Flea Green and Storm Black.
The new look, launched today, keeps things light at 124kg and mixes in black details with signature blue accents, so it stands out without losing that classic vibe.
C6 3.91 kWh battery, ₹2.79L
The C6 packs a 3.91 kWh battery and a 15.4 kW motor, topping out at 115km/h with up to 154km range on a full charge.
Price-wise, it starts at ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom), but if you go for the Battery-as-a-Service plan, you can get it for ₹1.99 lakh upfront instead.
Charging is quick (20% to 80% in just over an hour), and you get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 4G built in, plus rider-friendly features like lean-angle ABS, traction control, and cruise control for easy city rides.