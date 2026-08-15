Royal Enfield launches simple affordable Himalayan 440 on September 4

The Himalayan 440 uses the LS440 engine from the Scram, putting out a solid 25.4hp and 34 Nm of torque, just a bit more punch than the old Himalayan 411.

You get classic off-road hardware like a big 21-inch front wheel, wire-spoke rims, and long-travel suspension.

Skipping extras like a TFT display or USD forks helps keep costs down, with prices expected between ₹2.25 lakh and ₹3.08 lakh, making it an accessible pick for riders who want to hit the trails without emptying their wallets.