Royal Enfield launches simple affordable Himalayan 440 on September 4
Royal Enfield is dropping the Himalayan 440 on September 4, 2026.
Slotted between the Scram 440 and Himalayan 450, this new bike is all about keeping things simple and affordable, perfect for anyone who wants adventure without all the fancy tech, or price tag, of the Himalayan 450.
LS440 engine 25.4hp 34Nm, ₹2.25L/3.08L
The Himalayan 440 uses the LS440 engine from the Scram, putting out a solid 25.4hp and 34 Nm of torque, just a bit more punch than the old Himalayan 411.
You get classic off-road hardware like a big 21-inch front wheel, wire-spoke rims, and long-travel suspension.
Skipping extras like a TFT display or USD forks helps keep costs down, with prices expected between ₹2.25 lakh and ₹3.08 lakh, making it an accessible pick for riders who want to hit the trails without emptying their wallets.