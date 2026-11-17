Royal Enfield likely to debut Himalayan 750 at Motoverse 2026
Royal Enfield is likely rolling out its much-awaited Himalayan 750 at Motoverse 2026, happening November 27-29 in Goa.
Known for mixing music, bikes, and a strong community vibe, Motoverse has become Royal Enfield's go-to spot for big reveals.
This year's festival is shaping up to be extra special with the possible debut of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750.
Motoverse 2026 features music and motorsport
Motoverse 2026 isn't just about bikes: it's a full-on experience.
Belgian DJ Lost Frequencies will headline, alongside acts like Tech Panda x Kenzani.
Expect motorsport events like the Slide School Cup India and Himalayan Spirit, plus unique stuff like the Malle MotoPolo Championship (think motorcycles meet polo), Ride and Surf sessions, and chats with biking personalities on the MotoReel platform.
If you love music or motorcycles, or both, this event should be on your radar.