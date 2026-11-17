Royal Enfield is likely rolling out its much-awaited Himalayan 750 at Motoverse 2026, happening November 27-29 in Goa.

Known for mixing music, bikes, and a strong community vibe, Motoverse has become Royal Enfield's go-to spot for big reveals.

This year's festival is shaping up to be extra special with the possible debut of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750.