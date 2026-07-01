Royal Enfield posts over 114,000 June 2026 sales up 27%
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Royal Enfield just had a big month, selling over 114,000 bikes in June 2026, which is a solid 27% jump from last year's numbers.
This boost shows that their newer models are really catching on with riders.
Royal Enfield begins electric motorcycle deliveries
The company's growth isn't just about classic bikes anymore.
In June, Royal Enfield started delivering its first electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6, to customers in Bengaluru, with more cities coming soon.
CEO B Govindarajan shared that they're feeling positive about keeping up this pace as their lineup keeps evolving to match what people want.