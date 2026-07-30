Royal Enfield to raise capacity to 24.5L bikes by FY30

Through a brownfield expansion at its Cheyyar factory in Tamil Nadu, Royal Enfield's total manufacturing capacity will ramp up to 20 lakh bikes per year by FY28, thanks to phased expansions.

Eicher Motors has also greenlit ₹1,225 crore for a new plant in Andhra Pradesh that should add another 4.5 lakh units annually.

On the global front, Royal Enfield is eyeing Indonesia for a CKD (completely knocked down) assembly plant. This would help dodge import quotas on Thai exports and speed up its international growth.

Its seven CKD plants worldwide are already operational, and overseas revenue crossed ₹1,000 crore last quarter.