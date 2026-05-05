Royal Enfield unveils Flying Flea C6 electric motorcycle in Bangalore
Royal Enfield just dropped its first-ever electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6, now on display at its revamped South Bangalore showroom.
This bike mixes classic Royal Enfield vibes with modern electric tech: think parachute-inspired details on the tires, rear brake light, and front brake master cylinder, plus a motorcycle that can be converted from a two-seater to a single-seater configuration, plus handy features like wireless phone charging, built-in speakers, and a smart display.
City-friendly C6 available only in Bangalore
You can pick between Flea Green and Storm Black variants, each with its own style accents.
With a 145-km range and lightweight build, the C6 is especially friendly for city riders, women, and anyone new to motorcycles.
For now it's only in Bangalore, but it will roll out soon to Chennai and Hyderabad.