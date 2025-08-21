Royal Enfield's electric bike, Flying Flea C6, tackles Himalayan roads

The e-bike will launch in early 2026

The C6 keeps things smooth in both Eco and Sport modes—even with a passenger on board.

It's built on an aluminum-magnesium frame with a magnesium-cased battery, 18-inch alloy wheels, and has modern touches like Bluetooth navigation and OTA updates via its round TFT display.

You also get traction control, cornering ABS, cruise control, and it's expected to launch between January and March 2026 for around ₹2 lakh ($2,400), aiming to rival typical 125cc-150cc bikes.