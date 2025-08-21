Next Article
Hero MotoCorp introduces single-seat variant of Xtreme 125R: Check features
Hero MotoCorp just launched a single-seat version of the Xtreme 125R, aiming for more comfort and style without breaking the bank.
Priced at ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom), it slots right between the existing split-seat IBS and ABS variants, giving riders another solid option in the lineup.
The bike packs a potent 124.7cc engine
The Xtreme 125R packs a 124.7cc engine with 11.4hp and a five-speed gearbox, plus features like an LED headlamp, digital cluster with Bluetooth, and sporty suspension.
With an impressive mileage of 66km/l, it's built for those who want something efficient yet fun to ride—especially if you're comparing it to rivals like TVS Raider 125 or Honda SP 125.