Tomcar TX ATV to be locally manufactured in India

Tomcar TX ATV: A closer look at vehicle

The Tomcar TX stands out for its flexible design: it can carry up to five people or transform into a two-seat pickup with a hefty 1,200kg payload.

With hybrid and electric options, independent suspension, and a strong skid plate underneath, it's ready for rough terrain.

Plus, add-ons like armor kits and onboard communication tech make it adaptable for different missions or adventure needs.