Tomcar TX ATV to be locally manufactured in India
JSW Sarbloh Motors is partnering with Tomcar USA to locally manufacture the Tomcar TX ATV at its Chandigarh facility, with the first Indian-made models set to arrive by early 2026.
This move brings a rugged, mission-ready vehicle—originally built for tough jobs like patrol and border security—closer to home.
Tomcar TX ATV: A closer look at vehicle
The Tomcar TX stands out for its flexible design: it can carry up to five people or transform into a two-seat pickup with a hefty 1,200kg payload.
With hybrid and electric options, independent suspension, and a strong skid plate underneath, it's ready for rough terrain.
Plus, add-ons like armor kits and onboard communication tech make it adaptable for different missions or adventure needs.